Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Drops By 22.5%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,014 shares of company stock worth $1,317,633. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,420 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $462.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.34.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

