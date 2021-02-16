Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Declines By 25.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. 4,659,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.