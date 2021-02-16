Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Rises By 26.6%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.52. Jupai has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

