Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Declines By 25.2%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 1,951,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

KNTNF traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 387,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

