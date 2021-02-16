Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Declines By 23.1%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.00. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

