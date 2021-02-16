Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Drops By 23.6%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

LPTX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

