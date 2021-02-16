Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Decreases By 24.6%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,366. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 913,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

