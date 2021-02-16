Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declines By 26.5%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MGU remained flat at $$21.19 on Tuesday. 61,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 150.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 195.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 43,477 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

