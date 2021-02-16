Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Grows By 28.6%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 91,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,883. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

