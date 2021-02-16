Short Interest in Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Increases By 32.0%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 419.4 days.

MGPPF opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Megaport has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

