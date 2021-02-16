Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Rises By 27.6%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 68,591 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 115.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 73.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 30,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

