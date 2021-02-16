Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 30.7%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth $239,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMT opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

