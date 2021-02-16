Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Expands By 33.1%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MFON stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Mobivity has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.97.
About Mobivity
