Short Interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Drops By 22.7%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,180,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,888,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

