Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Drops By 24.3%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 35,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NGS opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

