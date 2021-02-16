Short Interest in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Increases By 26.4%

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 492,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NTST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,052. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

