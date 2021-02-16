Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Rises By 31.8%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 364,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STIM. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

