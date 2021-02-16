Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Declines By 24.6%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newrange Gold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

