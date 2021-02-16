Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Declines By 24.6%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Newrange Gold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.31.
About Newrange Gold
