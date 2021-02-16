Short Interest in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Decreases By 22.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 14th total of 68,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

