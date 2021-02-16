Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 22.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 14th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

