Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Declines By 25.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NNGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.