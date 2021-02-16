Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Increases By 32.7%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,563 shares of company stock worth $11,206,876. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,700.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,307.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4,159.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

