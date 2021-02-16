Short Interest in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Decreases By 21.3%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.28.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 194,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 193,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

