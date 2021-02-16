Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Declines By 25.0%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 32.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OTRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

