Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Declines By 22.0%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $139.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.22. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,576 shares in the company, valued at $428,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 506,100 shares of company stock worth $724,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

