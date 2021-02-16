Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Grows By 51.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000.

Shares of USMC stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

