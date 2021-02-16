Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Grows By 26.7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 14th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pure Gold Mining stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 278,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,176. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.