Short Interest in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Rises By 34.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 14th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QS opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.50.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

