Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Drops By 25.8%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qudian by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Qudian by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Qudian stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 11,549,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

