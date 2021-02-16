Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Increases By 31.7%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 14th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rafael by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rafael by 9.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rafael by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rafael by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rafael by 243.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rafael alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.89 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 2.37. Rafael has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 215.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.