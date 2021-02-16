Short Interest in Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Drops By 25.0%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWWI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Rand Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge.

