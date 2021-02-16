Short Interest in Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Drops By 25.0%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RWWI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Rand Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
