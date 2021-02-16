Short Interest in Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Increases By 27.5%

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RBZHF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,945. Reebonz has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

