Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Decreases By 24.3%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Regis Resources stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

