Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Decreases By 24.3%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Regis Resources stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

