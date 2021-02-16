Short Interest in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Rises By 26.3%

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,233,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000.

RTP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 114,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,997. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

