Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Increases By 34.6%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 836,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 621,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:RFP opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $863.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $26,170.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,470 shares of company stock valued at $227,003. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

