Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Expands By 31.2%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,293,700 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 14th total of 2,509,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.