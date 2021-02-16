Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Increases By 31.6%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RZLT opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rezolute stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 14.51% of Rezolute as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

