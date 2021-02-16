Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Declines By 24.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. Safran has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $160.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

