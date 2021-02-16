Short Interest in Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Rises By 33.1%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

