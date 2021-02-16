Short Interest in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Drops By 22.9%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SCI opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at $57,276,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

