Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Declines By 22.0%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

