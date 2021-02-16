Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Expands By 34.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 14th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SGIOY opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

