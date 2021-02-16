Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Decreases By 22.4%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.