Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expands By 30.7%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SMP opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on SMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.