Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Grows By 28.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 203,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

