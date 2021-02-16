Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Drops By 22.2%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EEA opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 224,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

