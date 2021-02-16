Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Expands By 34.2%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE GDV opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

