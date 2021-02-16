Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Expands By 31.8%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE IFN opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The India Fund has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $21.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The India Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The India Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The India Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,863,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245,828 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

