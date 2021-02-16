Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Decreases By 22.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.