Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Decreases By 25.0%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,603. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $440.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.